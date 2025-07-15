Another held over murder of Khulna Jubo Dal leader

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the recent murder of Mahbub Molla, former vice-president of Jubo Dal's Daulatpur unit in Khulna.

The suspect, Alauddin, 22, of Paschim Maheshwarpasha, was arrested early yesterday from the same area.

Earlier, on Saturday night, police arrested Md Sajal, who is now on a two-day remand at Daulatpur Police Station. With Alauddin's arrest, the number of suspects in custody has risen to two.

Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mir Atahar Ali said Alauddin was arrested based on a statement given by Sajal. Both were reportedly present at the scene and passed information to the attackers.

A senior police official, speaking anonymously, said they are investigating several angles, including political rivalries, extortion, drug trafficking, and extremist links.

Mahbub, a resident of Paschim Maheshwarpasha, was attacked on Friday by three men on a motorcycle. He was shot by gunmen while cleaning his car in front of his house.

The attackers then slit the tendons in both his legs before fleeing.