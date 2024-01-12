Another fire guts eight shelters in Rohingya camp

A week after a devastating fire that burned down at least 1,000 makeshift shelters of Rohingyas at Camp 5, a fire incident occurred again at the same camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

At least eight shelters were razed in the fire at the B block of the camp, said the fire fighters.

We are investigating the incident, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The trained volunteers of the camp acted after the fire ensued around 12:45am and later four units of Ukhiya fire service joined them, said Shafiqul.

The fire came under control within an hour, he said.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped the Rohingyas following the frequent fire incidents in camps.

At least three fire incidents had happened at the refugee camp in the last 15 days. At least 1,000 shelters were gutted in the January 6 incident at Camp 5.