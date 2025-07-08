Another drama at JP as Quader fires secy gen

Patwary replaces Chunnu, 2 senior leaders removed

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday replaced Mujibul Haque Chunnu with Shameem Haider Patwary as secretary general.

He also relieved two other senior leaders -- Anisul Islam Mahmud and ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader -- of their duties as senior co-chairman and co-chairman, according to a press release.

Quader's latest move came when his feud with Anisul reached its peak over the party's council and debate over the arbitrary powers of the chairman in line with the party constitution.

Party insiders said the Jatiya Party is on the verge of another split following the removal of the three senior leaders. The party has suffered split at least four times since its formation in 1986.

Relations between Quader and the three leaders deteriorated recently as they spoke against the arbitrary powers of the party chairman through which he can unilaterally make any decision such as appointing or dismissing anyone.

A section of senior leaders had moved to remove Quader from leadership through the party's 10th central council.

Anisul and Hawlader took the key role in planning the council on June 28 despite the party chief's decision to postpone the event citing that the venue authority -- Bangladesh-China Friendship Convention Centre -- cancelled the permission.

They were planning to amend the controversial sections of the party's constitution. Chunnu, who became secretary general in 2021, had expressed solidarity with the move.

Anisul and others, finally backtracked on their decision to hold the council, accepting the reality at the party's grassroots.

According to the release, at a views-exchange meeting on June 25, district and city unit presidents and general secretaries made allegations of breaching party discipline against the three senior leaders and demanded disciplinary action.

Based on the complaints, the party's presidium members decided to relieve the three leaders of their duties on June 28.

In the afternoon yesterday, another press release announced the appointment of Patwary as secretary general.

Just before their removal yesterday, Anisul and Hawlader issued a joint statement, opposing the replacement of Chunnu with Patwary.

They termed the appointment "grossly undemocratic and a direct violation of the party charter".

They said the move reflects "individual-centric authoritarianism", putting the very existence of the party at risk.

"Freedom fighter Mujibul Haque is the legitimate and respected secretary general of Jatiya Party. No appointment or dismissal can be valid before the announced council," the statement said.

They further said, "The national council has already been announced based on a decision of the Jatiya Party Presidium. Under such circumstances, any appointment, dismissal, or removal made outside the party constitution is completely illegal and void.

"These decisions are dismantling the party's democratic framework. We are shocked that responsible presidium members, despite regularly contributing to the party fund, have been relieved based on false allegations. This is not just political vengeance, but unethical and defamatory."

They added, "The Jatiya Party must be governed not by individuals but by its constitution and ideology. It is time to restore democracy, discipline, and collective leadership within the party."

The two leaders also called upon all the party members to unite against what they described as unjust and autocratic actions.

Meanwhile, in a video message, Patwary said he will try to revive the party after visiting the grassroot-level leaders across the country.

"We will build a new Jatiya Party taking all with us," he added.