Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 11:55 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Another dies in Sherpur flood

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 11:55 PM

One more person died in Netrokona after being swept away by floodwater, raising the death toll to 11 in the recent floods in three districts -- Mymensingh, Sherpur, and Netrokona.

The floating body of a youth, Ruel Recil, 28, was recovered from Farangpar area under Netrokona's Durgapur upazila yesterday morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was a resident of Dahapara village under the same upazila, said police.

Ruel, along with his three friends, went to Farangpar to catch fish in floodwater at around 3:00pm.

Suddenly, he fell in quicksand and was swept away by floodwater, said Md Mahfuz Alam, inspector (investigation) of Durgapur Police Station.

Members of fire service and civil defence recovered his body, said the OC.

On Wednesday, Additional Secretary KM Ali Reza of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief told journalists that ten people have died so far in Sherpur and Mymensingh due to recent floods.

The recent floods in the three districts have affected 2,38,391 people. A total of 13 upazilas were flooded with 73 unions or municipalities affected.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হাসিনা সরকারের পতন: ৫১ দিনে ১৪৭৪ মামলায় ৯২ হাজারের বেশি আসামি

জুলাই-আগস্টে সহিংসতার মামলায় ৫ আগস্ট থেকে ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বরের মধ্যে মাত্র ৭৭৯ জনকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে। তাদের মধ্যে ২৪৬ জনকে সন্দেহভাজন হিসেবে আটক করা হয়েছে।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুরাকীর্তি হিসেবে সংরক্ষিত হবে প্রধান বিচারপতির বাসভবন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে