Another dies in Sherpur flood

One more person died in Netrokona after being swept away by floodwater, raising the death toll to 11 in the recent floods in three districts -- Mymensingh, Sherpur, and Netrokona.

The floating body of a youth, Ruel Recil, 28, was recovered from Farangpar area under Netrokona's Durgapur upazila yesterday morning.

He was a resident of Dahapara village under the same upazila, said police.

Ruel, along with his three friends, went to Farangpar to catch fish in floodwater at around 3:00pm.

Suddenly, he fell in quicksand and was swept away by floodwater, said Md Mahfuz Alam, inspector (investigation) of Durgapur Police Station.

Members of fire service and civil defence recovered his body, said the OC.

On Wednesday, Additional Secretary KM Ali Reza of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief told journalists that ten people have died so far in Sherpur and Mymensingh due to recent floods.

The recent floods in the three districts have affected 2,38,391 people. A total of 13 upazilas were flooded with 73 unions or municipalities affected.