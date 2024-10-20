Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 20, 2024 07:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 07:17 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Another 2.31 lakh chicken eggs imported from India

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 20, 2024 07:14 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 07:17 PM

Another shipment of over 2.31 lakh chicken eggs has been imported from India through Benapole land port in response to the rising price of eggs in the domestic market.

According to Benapole Custom House sources, the consignment reached the land port around 9:30pm yesterday, our Benapole correspondent reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With this, over 9.89 lakh chicken eggs entered the country in five consignments until yesterday after the government allowed the import of eggs.

Shah Alam, a representative of the importer Hydro Land Solution, said the Ministry of Commerce permitted it to import 50 lakh eggs in two months by September 10.

But the importers had been able to import only three lakh eggs in two shipments, he said.

Upon appeals, the ministry extended the deadline by two more months until November, Shah Alam said.

The Dhaka-based company imported the eggs at a rate of Tk 5.70 per egg.

Benapole Custom House's Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury confirmed that each egg costs Tk 7.50 after tax.

The first consignment of eggs arrived on November 5 last year, the second consignment arrived on September 9 and the last three consignments arrived on October 6, 7, and 19.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৬ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১২৯৮

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৪৭ জন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ছাত্রদের কোটাবিরোধী আন্দোলনের সঙ্গে শেষ পর্যন্ত ছিলাম: জেড আই খান পান্না

১ ঘণ্টা আগে