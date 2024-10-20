Another 2.31 lakh chicken eggs imported from India

Another shipment of over 2.31 lakh chicken eggs has been imported from India through Benapole land port in response to the rising price of eggs in the domestic market.

According to Benapole Custom House sources, the consignment reached the land port around 9:30pm yesterday, our Benapole correspondent reports.

With this, over 9.89 lakh chicken eggs entered the country in five consignments until yesterday after the government allowed the import of eggs.

Shah Alam, a representative of the importer Hydro Land Solution, said the Ministry of Commerce permitted it to import 50 lakh eggs in two months by September 10.

But the importers had been able to import only three lakh eggs in two shipments, he said.

Upon appeals, the ministry extended the deadline by two more months until November, Shah Alam said.

The Dhaka-based company imported the eggs at a rate of Tk 5.70 per egg.

Benapole Custom House's Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury confirmed that each egg costs Tk 7.50 after tax.

The first consignment of eggs arrived on November 5 last year, the second consignment arrived on September 9 and the last three consignments arrived on October 6, 7, and 19.