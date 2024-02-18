Bangladesh
Star Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 07:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 07:41 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Anniversary of Shanto-Mariam Foundation observed

Star Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 07:24 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 07:41 PM

The founding anniversary of Shanto-Mariam Foundation and the birth anniversary of its founder Mohammad Imamul Kabir Shanto, a freedom fighter, have been observed recently, said a press release.

On these occasions, a cake cutting ceremony, discussion and cultural soiree were held.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Numerous government officials, representatives of various embassies and high commissions were present on the occasion.

The event was jointly organised by Shanto-Mariam Foundation, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, and Sundarban Courier Service Pvt Ltd.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস প্রসঙ্গে গ্রামীণ ব্যাংকের ৮ অভিযোগের যে জবাব দিল ইউনূস সেন্টার

‘প্রফেসর মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস নিজেই বারবার বিভিন্ন গণমাধ্যমে বলেছেন যে গ্রামীণ ব্যাংকসহ তার সৃষ্ট কোনো প্রতিষ্ঠানে তার কোনো শেয়ার বা মালিকানা নেই।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাঁদাবাজি সমাজে একটি সংস্কৃতিতে পরিণত হয়েছে: আনিসুল ইসলাম মাহমুদ

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification