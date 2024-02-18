Anniversary of Shanto-Mariam Foundation observed

The founding anniversary of Shanto-Mariam Foundation and the birth anniversary of its founder Mohammad Imamul Kabir Shanto, a freedom fighter, have been observed recently, said a press release.

On these occasions, a cake cutting ceremony, discussion and cultural soiree were held.

Numerous government officials, representatives of various embassies and high commissions were present on the occasion.

The event was jointly organised by Shanto-Mariam Foundation, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, and Sundarban Courier Service Pvt Ltd.