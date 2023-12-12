Anisul’s wealth increases 12-fold in 10 years

Anisul Islam Mahmud, incumbent MP from Chattogram-5 constituency, saw his wealth surge by 12 times since 2013, as per his affidavit submitted to the EC.

Anisul, also co-chairman of Jatiya Party and a former minister, identified himself as a textile and readymade garment producer and exporter in the affidavit and mentioned Tk 4.07 crore annual income this year, up from Tk 30 lakh in 2013.

His movable assets, including cash and bank deposits, also rose from Tk 12.29 crore to Tk 31.56 crore in 10 years.

His wife Parveen Mahmud's total wealth also tripled from Tk 4.40 crore to Tk 13.02 crore in this time.

Presently, his income sectors have increased, and now his prime income source is interest, which is around Tk 3.57 crore annually.

The couple owns several vehicles worth total Tk 3.27 crore.

Anisul owns an apartment worth Tk 2.83 crore, while his wife owns a house valued at Tk 34 lakh.