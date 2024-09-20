Anisul, Salman remanded

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Anisul Huq, former law minister, and Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on five-day remand each in a case filed under Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Md Rashidul Hasan, investigation officer of the case and also a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, produced them before it around 7:00am with a seven-day remand prayer for each.

Earlier, they were shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

On August 13, police arrested Anisul and Salman from Dhaka's Sadarghat area while trying to flee via waterways, and recovered foreign currencies from their possession.

Later on September 13, police filed a case against them with Kotwali Police Station.