Anisul, Palak, Salman shown arrested

Anisul Huq, former law minister, Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were shown arrested in several murder cases yesterday.

The cases were filed with Badda and Khilgaon police stations over deaths during the quota reform movement in July and August.

Anisul, Salman and Palak were produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi yesterday morning.

Anisul was shown arrested in two cases filed with Badda Police Station over the deaths of Taufiqul Islam Bhuiyan, Abdul Jabbar Sumon and Sirajul Bepary, while Salman was shown arrested in three cases filed with Badda and Khilgaon police stations over the deaths of Emdadul Haque, Taufiqul Islam Bhuiyan and Hasan Mahmud.

Anisul and Salman were arrested in the capital's Sadarghat on August 13.

Palak was shown arrested in two cases filed with Badda Police Station over the deaths of Emdadul Haque and Taufiqul Islam during the recent quota reform movement.

Law enforcers arrested Palak from Dhaka's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet on August 14.