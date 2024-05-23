Bangladesh
City Desk
Thu May 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 01:02 AM

Bangladesh

Anhar Ahmed Chowdhury no more

City Desk
Thu May 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Anhar Ahmed Chowdhury, a member of the board of trustees at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), passed away at United Hospital, Dhaka on May 21. He was 74.

He had been suffering from leukemia, said a press release.

Chowdhury left behind his two sons, a daughter, and numerous well-wishers.

Beyond his work with UAP, he was an active Rotarian and served as the secretary general of the Gulshan Society from 2012 to 2014.

Chowdhury was buried at Banani graveyard after a namaz-e-janaza at the Gulshan Society Jame Mosque.

