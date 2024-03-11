Analysis of gender budgets crucial

Speakers tell discussion

Monitoring the effectiveness of gender budgets across the government's all 44 ministries is necessary to address gender inequality, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

It's also essential to boost the number of projects that cater to women's needs to effectively implement gender budgeting, they also said.

They made the remarks at the pre-budget discussion titled "Investing in Women Crucial to Ensure Gender Equality," organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at its Anwara Begum Munira Khan Auditorium in the capital's Shegun Bagicha.

Presiding over the programme, Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem said various initiatives are underway to enhance women's empowerment.

"To ensure the sustainability of these efforts, strategic budget analysis within the government is necessary," she said.

"Ensuring women's role in all policies, including financial, social, and education protection policies, has become an urgent necessity," she added.

Dr Monzur Hossain, BIDS research director, said economic empowerment and social capital play pivotal roles in advancing women's empowerment.

"A significant number of women aged above 30 are engaged in unpaid work, necessitating targeted programmes with institutional initiatives from the government," he emphasised.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, research director of CPD, emphasised the need to revise the definition of gender budgeting.

"While budget discussions cannot take place in parliament before formulation, there's an opportunity to review the budget structure, possibly with the parliamentary committee," he said.

Sazzadur Rahman, deputy editor of The Business Standard, said it's important to increase investment in women's empowerment, childcare, education, and health.

"While progress has been observed in girls' education, the participation of women in higher education and the workplace remains unsatisfactory, requiring further research," he said.

Prof Sharmind Nilormi of economics at Jahangirnagar University presented the keynote.

Improving economic conditions alone won't guarantee the advancement of women in a country; it's essential to allocate a separate sector specifically for women, said the professor.

She also said the gender budget must be formulated considering men's perceptions of violence against women and the decreasing participation of women in labour force.

Aroma Dutta MP, Mahila Parishad's acting General Secretary Sima Moslem, and Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Director Priti Chakraborty, among others, spoke at the event.