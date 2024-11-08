Amu’s lawyer assaulted in courtroom

A group of pro-BNP lawyers yesterday assaulted Swapan Krishna Roy Chowdhury, a lawyer for Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, at the courtroom in the presence of a Dhaka magistrate during a remand hearing in a murder case.

With this, at least four incidents of assaulting defence lawyers have taken place on the premises of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka since August 14. Of them, two incidents occurred in the courtrooms.

Witnesses said Swapan was attacked at the courtroom around 11:45am while Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza was hearing a 10-day remand prayer for Amu, in a case filed over the death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area. The lawyer was also driven out from the courtroom, they added.

While the public prosecutor was speaking in favour of granting Amu's remand, Swapan commented that the state lawyer's speech was political. At that time, some unruly lawyers physically assaulted him and threw him out of the courtroom. — A lawyer who was present in the courtroom

"While Dhaka metropolitan public prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi was speaking in the courtroom in favour of granting Amu's remand, Swapan commented that the state lawyer's speech was political," said a lawyer who was present during the hearing.

"At that time, some unruly lawyers physically assaulted him and threw him out of the courtroom," he added.

On the court premises, Swapan told journalists that the lawyers from the state attacked him in presence of the magistrate when he said the state lawyer was giving a political speech in the remand hearing.

"I did not get security in court for defending my client," he alleged.

Faruqi, a top leader of a pro-BNP lawyers' platform, said, "None of my fellow lawyers were involved in assaulting anyone. The assault incident took place between two groups of defence lawyers."

WHAT LAWS SAY

Legal experts say no one is above the law according to the constitution and existing laws of Bangladesh.

"If this assault towards defence lawyers continues, people's trust and respect for the legal profession will be destroyed," a legal expert said.

Article 17 of the Constitution states the right to equality before law -- "All citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law".

Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights also says, "All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination."