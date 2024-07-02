Amtali Upazila Health Complex: Manpower shortage cripples health service

Patients in Barguna's Amtali upazila are deprived of proper treatment facilities as the upazila health complex is plagued with various problems including shortage of doctors and other staff.

The upazila health complex serves as the lone government hospital for nearly 2.5 lakh residents of different unions under the upazila.

Only three doctors, including two medical officers, are currently serving at the 50-bed health complex.

At least 28 posts of doctors, out of 31 posts, are lying vacant for a long, hampering health service of thousands of people in the upazila.

Apart from the doctors, about 60 out of 90 posts of Class II staff, including statistician, cashier, store keeper, and 19 out of 33 posts of Class III employees, including ward boy, gardener, cook, security guard and cleaner are lying vacant for nearly three years, disrupting overall activities of the government hospital.

According to the hospital sources, though Dr Faizur Rahman, a resident medical officer joined the hospital on February 29 this year, he has remained absent at his workplace since the next day.

The hospital authorities served him two show-cause notices, asking him to explain the reason behind his absence, and withheld his salary, but he is yet join the health complex.

Local residents said as the upazila health and family planning officer (UHFPO) remains busy with different administrative works, it is quite difficult to manage so many outdoor, indoor and emergency patients with only two medical officers.

In case of any medical emergency, patients need to be taken to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, about 35km away, or Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, which is about 75 km from Barguna's Amtali upazila, they added.

During a recent visit to the hospital this correspondent saw Rushia Begum from Haldia village, who came to the hospital with itching problem, was wondering what to do as there was no doctor at the hospital then.

"We are poor people and can't afford more money to go elsewhere for treatment," she said.

While talking, Amtali UHFPO Dr Chinmoy Howladar said they have informed their higher authorities on several occasions in this regard, but nothing has been done so far.

Contacted, Barguna Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Chandra Mandal said usually, doctors posted from distant areas do not want to stay at the remote upazila health complex for long.