Amtali MU Girls High School: 6 academic buildings in dire need of repair

The academic buildings of the lone educational institution for girls in Barguna's Amtali upazila are in a dilapidated state, leaving its 420 students compelled to attend classes amid risks.

Established in 1965 by local educationist Mofiz Uddin on Bangabandhu Road in the upazila, Amtali MU Girls Pilot Secondary School has six academic buildings constructed between 1966 and 2002.

Over the years, lack of repairs and maintenance eventually led to their present sorry state.

Visiting the school recently, this correspondent observed cracks on the buildings' walls and ceilings, while plasters were falling off. The computer lab was seen covered with polythene to save it from water that enters the structures through the aforementioned cracks during the monsoon.

Waterlogging is also a common problem during rains.

Meanwhile, cows and goats were seen roaming on the playground due to an absence of boundary walls, making it difficult for students to use it.

According to locals, the school transforms into a drug den after sunset, as there is nothing barring unscrupulous people from entering.

"We are attending classes amid fear of the buildings collapsing at any time," said Naushin Akhtar, a 10th-grader at the school.

"During monsoon, rainwater leaks through the roof, making it uncomfortable for everyone to attend classes," mentioned Tashlima Alam, an 8th-grader.

Shah Alam Kabir, head teacher of the school, said, "All six buildings of the school have become unsuitable for academic activities. We requested higher authorities several times for steps in this regard, but to no avail."

Muhammad Ashraful Alam, UNO of Amtali upazila, said, "Considering the safety of students, initiatives are being taken to renovate the academic buildings of the school."

Contacted, Jasim Uddin, secondary education officer in Barguna district, said, "Recommendations for the construction of new school buildings have been sent to the higher authorities."