Amtali of Barguna: 18 years on, no dedicated building for police outpost

There is no dedicated building for the Gazipur Bazaar police outpost in Amtali upazila of Barguna for 18 years.

The police outpost was set up on October 19, 2006 at Gazipur Bazaar, about is 10 kilometres east of Amtali town, considering the security of the traders and local residents.

The 18 police personnel -- including two police inspectors, three assistant police inspectors and 13 constables -- posted to this outpost have been using an old, abandoned warehouse to set up the office as well as their accommodation since then.

Visiting the place recently, this correspondent saw the warehouse does not have proper ventilation due to inadequate doors and windows, causing much sufferings to the policemen amid the heat. The two doors of the warehouse on both sides are damaged and cannot be closed, thereby posing a security risk. Therefore, the policemen sleep with the lights on at night. A few makeshift beds can be seen inside, which are being used by the staff to sleep, while the office is set up in one corner.

"Without necessary accommodation, alongside insufficient light and ventilation, we are living an inhumane life in this abandoned warehouse," said a policeman wishing anonymity.

Another policeman echoed him, saying they can hardly sleep at night due to the heat after toiling for work all day long.

Both of them urged the authorities concerned to ensure them proper accommodation.

Inspector Dibakar Chandra, officer-in-charge of the outpost, said, "We are having a lot of trouble living and working in this way. A new building for the outpost is needed to solve this problem."

Contacted, Md Mozammel Hossain Reza, additional superintendent of police in Barguna, said the Police Headquarters has been informed of the matter.

"A new building will be constructed if funds are available," he added.