Sat Jul 12, 2025 03:10 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 04:33 AM

Amirul Haque new BCMA president

Mohammad Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) for the 2025–2027 term, succeeding Alamgir Kabir.

A veteran industrialist with over four decades of leadership across diverse sectors, including cement, LPG, petrochemicals, shipping, agro-processing, edible oil refining, and real estate, Haque is also the founder and managing director of Seacom Group. He currently serves as president of the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB).

He has been repeatedly recognised by the government as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) for his significant contributions to national industry and commerce. Haque has also held directorial roles at both the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the FBCCI.

He is an alumnus of the Chittagong University and a postgraduate from the United Kingdom.

