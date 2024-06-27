Amend tobacco control law

Demand women MPs

Members of the Anti-Tobacco Parliamentary Women's Forum yesterday called for the swift passage of amendments to the Tobacco Control Act proposed by the Ministry of Health, in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

They made the remarks at an event titled, "Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh: Amendment of the Existing Tobacco Control Law and Way Forward", organised by Nari Maitree at the capital's Krishibid Institute yesterday.

The event was presided over by lawmaker Shabnam Jahan Shila, convener of the forum. She, along with other women parliamentarians, emphasised the urgency of the amendment.

Highlighting the forum's activities, she stressed that 1,61,000 people die annually due to tobacco use in Bangladesh.

Other forum members echoed the call for urgent action, emphasising the responsibility to protect future generations and the importance of addressing youth smoking as a national security concern.

They also highlighted the need for grassroots level social movements to support the anti-tobacco initiative.

Other participants included lawmakers Mahfuza Sultana, Zara Jabin Mahbub, Masuda Siddique Rozy, Najma Akhter, Anima Mukti Gomez, Sheikh Anar Koli Putul, Ashrafun Nesa, Kanan Ara Begum, Laila Parveen, Sanjida Khanam, Farida Yasmin and Hasina Bari Chowdhury.

The meeting also featured representatives from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the South Asian programme of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and Nari Maitree president Masuma Alam.