Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:30 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Amateur Radio Association formed

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:13 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:30 PM

An 11-member executive committee of "Amateur Radio Association of Bangladesh" was formed on September 10 to help the affected people by restoring the communication system that is broken during natural disasters with the help of radio equipment and wireless waves.

Md Zillur Rahman was elected president and Anup Kumar Bhowmick general secretary of the organisation on September 10.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Other members include Ashfaqe Ahmed (senior vice president), Syed Samsul Alam (VP), AFM Fahmidur Rahman (joint general secretary), Ahsan Firoz (treasurer) and Sadiqur Rahman (organising secretary).

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযান স্বস্তি ফেরানোর জন্য, আতঙ্ক ছড়ানোর জন্যে নয়: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযানে নির্যাতনে মৃত্যুর অভিযোগ কেন আসছে?

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

কোন খাত সংস্কারের নেতৃত্বে কে, জানালেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification