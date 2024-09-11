Amateur Radio Association formed

An 11-member executive committee of "Amateur Radio Association of Bangladesh" was formed on September 10 to help the affected people by restoring the communication system that is broken during natural disasters with the help of radio equipment and wireless waves.

Md Zillur Rahman was elected president and Anup Kumar Bhowmick general secretary of the organisation on September 10.

Other members include Ashfaqe Ahmed (senior vice president), Syed Samsul Alam (VP), AFM Fahmidur Rahman (joint general secretary), Ahsan Firoz (treasurer) and Sadiqur Rahman (organising secretary).