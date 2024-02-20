Amar Ekushey teaches us not to bow our heads: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged countrymen to move ahead with heads held high as Amar Ekushey (February 21) taught them not to bow their heads.

"Ekush taught us not to bow down. We will not move keeping our heads down anymore, we will go with our heads high," she said conferring Ekushey Padak-2024 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Speaking as the chief guest at the award distribution programme, the premier said Bangladesh lost its dignity as a victorious nation after 1975 (with the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman).

"Today, I can at least claim that Bangalees can move with their heads high in the world arena as we have brought that dignity back."

The people of Bangladesh will have to move forward upholding this dignity in the coming days, she said.

"We are not seeking anything from anyone by begging. We will walk in the world with self-dignity."