AL’s deposits with banks increase to Tk 100cr

The Awami League has reported a substantial rise in its funds, now Tk 100 crore in the banks, according to the financial report for 2023.

An AL delegation, led by its Treasurer AHN Ashiqur Rahman, yesterday submitted the report to Election Commission Secretary Shaiful Azim.

The ruling party's deposit was Tk 73.27 crore till January 1 last year and it stood at Tk 90.55 crore at the end of the year.

The treasurer said the party's income has increased over the last six months (from January to June 2024).

"Now our party funds have crossed Tk 100 crore. If the expenditure of other parties is Tk 10, our expenditure is Tk 2 because our activists pay out of their pockets," he told journalists after submitting the report at the EC office in the capital's Agargaon.

However, income and expenditure of the ruling party have increased over the last year compared to the previous year.

Last year, the AL's income surged to Tk 27.14 crore, a significant rise from the Tk 10.71 crore reported in 2022.

The main sources of the party's income, according to the report, were proceeds from nomination and primary membership forms. The other sources include membership subscription fees and income from assets.

Last year, the AL earned Tk 1.63 crore from subscription fees paid by party members, Tk 1.1 crore from donations, Tk 16.82 crore from selling 3,365 nomination forms during the national election, Tk 2.29 crore from selling other forms. Tk 15.35 lakh from rent, Tk 4.84 crore as bank interest, and Tk 37 lakh from other sources.

Meanwhile, the party's expenditure in 2023 was Tk 9.87 crore and in 2022 was Tk 7.86 crore.