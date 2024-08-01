‘Almost a terrorist attack’ to topple govt

PM tells Indian envoy

Terming the recent violence in the country "almost a terrorist attack", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the attacks were aimed at creating a situation like Sri Lanka to oust her government.

"It was not a movement at all, and at one stage it almost turned into a terrorist attack," she said while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

Hasina expressed sorrow for the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the carnage centring the students' protests for reformation of quota system in public services.

Verma expressed condolence for the loss of lives during the recent violence.

He welcomed the normalcy that is being restored steadily, and the gradual resumption of economic activities in Bangladesh, according to the press secretary.

Verma said Bangladesh is the closest neighbour of India. It always gives support to the Bangladesh government and its people for implementation of Dhaka's vision of a progressive and prosperous country.