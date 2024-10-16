Almost all RMG factories operational: CA’s press wing

The majority of garment factories in Savar, Ashulia, Narayanganj, and Gazipur are functioning without disruption, according to a press update from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

As of 8:00am today, in the Savar-Ashulia area, out of 401 factories, only one is closed in accordance with Rule 13/1, while the remaining 99.76 percent are operational.

In Narayanganj, all factories are open, maintaining a 100 percent operational rate.

In Gazipur, there is a 99.89 percent operational rate as only one of 871 factories is closed.

Additionally, in the Dhaka Metropolitan area, one factory out of 301 is closed -- meaning 99.67 percent of the factories are operational, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said.

Overall, the garment industry in these regions continues to function smoothly with minimal closures, it added.