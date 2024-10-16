Almost all RMG factories operational: CA’s press wing
The majority of garment factories in Savar, Ashulia, Narayanganj, and Gazipur are functioning without disruption, according to a press update from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.
As of 8:00am today, in the Savar-Ashulia area, out of 401 factories, only one is closed in accordance with Rule 13/1, while the remaining 99.76 percent are operational.
In Narayanganj, all factories are open, maintaining a 100 percent operational rate.
In Gazipur, there is a 99.89 percent operational rate as only one of 871 factories is closed.
Additionally, in the Dhaka Metropolitan area, one factory out of 301 is closed -- meaning 99.67 percent of the factories are operational, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said.
Overall, the garment industry in these regions continues to function smoothly with minimal closures, it added.
Comments