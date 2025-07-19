Allowing Jamaat rally at Suhrawardy a stain on Liberation War history: Chhatra Union

Bangladesh Chhatra Union has strongly condemned the government's decision to allow Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan today, terming it a "stain on the history of the Liberation War".

In a joint statement issued today, Mahir Shahriar Reza, president of a faction of Chhatra Union's central committee, and General Secretary Bahauddin Shuvo said, "Suhrawardy Udyan is a sacred place symbolising our victory in the Liberation War. On December 16, 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces, along with their collaborators -- Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Sangha (now Islami Chhatra Shibir), Nezam-e-Islam, Razakars, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams -- surrendered here.

"Yet for the first time in independent Bangladesh, the interim government led by Prof Yunus has allowed Jamaat-e-Islami, a party responsible for genocide and war crimes, to hold a rally at this symbolic venue. We strongly protest and condemn this decision," they said.

The student leaders claimed that the interim government's attitude towards the Liberation War has become increasingly evident since it assumed office on August 8, 2024.

"Since taking over, the interim regime has shown clear signs of hostility toward the Liberation War. Monuments of Bir Sreshthas and other Liberation War memorial sculptures across the country have been destroyed while the government remained indifferent," the statement read.

"We've also seen attempts to distort the history of the Liberation War in textbooks. Even the definitions of the war and freedom fighters have been altered. As part of a continuous attack on the spirit of the war, everyone who supports the Liberation War is being tagged as collaborators of the fallen autocratic party Awami League."

The leaders added, "This attempt to rewrite the history of the Liberation War aligns with the government's decision to permit Jamaat to rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. The interim government cannot escape the responsibility of tarnishing the legacy of our liberation."

Issuing a warning to the government, they said, "As long as Bangladesh exists, the spirit of the Liberation War will prevail. Anyone attempting to erase it will face grave consequences.

"The progressive, democracy-loving student community and masses of this country will resist today's collaborators just like they resisted the Razakars of the past."