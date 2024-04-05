‘Allow us to practise politics on campus’

Six Buet students urge PM

Six Buet students -- who support Bangladesh Chhatra League -- appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday to ensure a "safe campus" to express their opinions.

They said they want to practise "progressive politics" safely and courageously at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

Of the students, Ashiqul Alam and Aritra Ghosh read out the written statement at a press briefing on the campus.

"We have to go through various complications including life threats. Our personal information starting from name, mobile number, and student ID is being spread using messaging apps. Twenty-one of us are facing such threats," the statement reads.

"Proof of these threats has been submitted to the university administration. We want help from the Prime Minister in this regard. We [students of all faiths] want a normal and safe campus. We want freedom of expression. We don't want our campus to become a hub for terrorists," it added.

Earlier, during a press conference last Tuesday, many Buet students appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a campus free from student politics.

In an open letter, they said that the environment of Buet without student politics is most safe and education-friendly.