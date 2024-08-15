Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
DAY AT A GLANCE

Allow relatives to visit prisoners in jails: HC

Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

The High Court yesterday directed the government to allow the relatives and lawyers to visit prisoners in jails under the provisions of the Jail Code.

The court also stayed a previous government notification that had barred relatives and lawyers from visiting prisoners in jails and also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the notification should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman issued the order and rule.

