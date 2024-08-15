Allow relatives to visit prisoners in jails: HC
The High Court yesterday directed the government to allow the relatives and lawyers to visit prisoners in jails under the provisions of the Jail Code.
The court also stayed a previous government notification that had barred relatives and lawyers from visiting prisoners in jails and also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the notification should not be declared illegal.
The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman issued the order and rule.
