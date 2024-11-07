Allow Maulana Saad to attend Ijtema

Demands faction of Tabligh Jamaat loyal to the Indian scholar

A faction of Tabligh Jamaat loyal to Maulana Saad Kandhalvi yesterday demanded that the Indian scholar be allowed to attend the upcoming Biswa Ijtema and lead the first phase of the annual congregation.

The demand came in response to a nine-point demand issued by Ulama Mashayekh Bangladesh at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday, calling for a ban on Maulana Saad and his followers at Bishwa Ijtema.

Ulama Mashayekh Bangladesh is reportedly aligned with Zubair-ul-Hassan, another Indian Islamic scholar and the fourth amir of Tabligh Jamaat in India.

In a press conference, the pro-Saad group also proposed an open debate involving Islamic scholars to address "confusion" and "misinformation" allegedly propagated by the rival Zubair faction.

Azim Uddin, the khatib of Kakrail Mosque and a supporter of Maulana Saad, said their group was operating under the banner "Dawat and Tabligh's Ulama and General Members," which is apolitical and follows peaceful principles.

Azim Uddin accused the Zubair faction of "influencing scholars and using madrasa students to create discord," which he claimed undermines religious harmony.

He also criticised the Zubair faction's gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday, alleging that "false and misleading statements" were made, leading to public confusion. According to Azim, the pro-Saad group had called for unity on November 3, but "provocations from the Zubair faction" have fueled division within the Tabligh Jamaat.

The pro-Saad faction's proposed debate would include prominent scholars such as Maulana Arshad Madani of Darul Uloom Deoband and Pakistan's Mufti Taqi Usmani as moderators. The event is proposed to be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and government advisors, law enforcement, and media representatives is expected to attend the event, according to the press conference.

The pro-Saad faction said if the vent takes place, it would be broadcast live.

In addition, the pro-Saad group, which describes itself as the "mainstream" Tabligh Jamaat, demanded that control of Kakrail Mosque and the Biswa Ijtema grounds should be handed over to them.

They also called for swift legal action on cases filed against Zubair faction members following the deaths of two Tabligh members at the Tongi Ijtema in 2018, as well as in incidents that led to injuries and casualties in Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, and Dhaka.

The faction further requested a ban on divisive speeches in mosques across Bangladesh, aiming to prevent incitement among followers.