Allocation of 12 flats to former judges and secretaries cancelled

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has cancelled allotment of 12 government flats that were allocated to several former secretaries and former judges.

The cancellation order was issued today through an official press release signed by Md Alamgir Hossain, public relations officer of the ministry.

The flats were being constructed by the National Housing Authority in Dhaka's Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur areas.

According to the release, the decision to cancel the allocations came after a report submitted by a committee formed by the National Housing Authority and based on the resolutions adopted at its 274th board meeting.

Among those whose allocations were cancelled are former judge and former Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner Md Zahurul Haque; former senior secretary Md Yunusur Rahman; former senior secretary and ACC commissioner Md Mozammel Haque Khan; former senior district and sessions judge Md Manjurul Bashid; former registrar general and district judge Syed Aminul Islam; former Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Nehal Ahmed; former senior secretary and former election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman; and former senior secretary SM Golam Faruk; and former secretaries MA Kader Sarkar, M Aslam Alam, Akhtari Momtaz, and Md Sirajul Haque Khan.