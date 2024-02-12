Allegation Of Sexual Harassment: DU students demand probe against teacher

Students of Dhaka University's Mass Communication and Journalism Department demonstrated on the campus yesterday, demanding that Prof Naadir Junaid of the department be relieved from all academic activities.

They also called for a proper investigation into the allegation of "sexual harassment" brought against the teacher.

The students boycotted classes and formed a human chain at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla to press home their demands.

A DU student on Saturday filed a written complaint alleging sexual harassment and psychological abuse against Prof Junaid with the proctor's office.

The complainant submitted another written complaint to the vice chancellor yesterday.

Earlier, a group of students of the department's 12th batch submitted a written complaint to the VC against the teacher accusing him of giving them poor marks intentionally.

Contacted, Junaid demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations and claimed that he has been a victim of media trial before any investigation could take place.

"I want the allegations to be investigated, there should be a fair investigation, a detailed analysis... I want a thorough investigation," Junaid told The Daily Star last night.

"But before any investigation takes place, the way I was held guilty and my picture was published in media -- I condemn that. Because no one has heard my version yet," he added.

After the allegation of sexual harassment was raised against the teacher, students of different batches started raising voices against him and declared to boycott classes. Over 200 students took position in the department corridor since yesterday morning.

Around 1:30pm, students brought out a protest march from in front of the Faculty of Social Sciences building that ended in front of the VC office.

Earlier, Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, chairman of the journalism department, along with some teachers went to the VC's office.

Later, a student delegation entered the VC office and spoke to him.

Contacted, Abul Mansur said he has spoken to the teachers as well as students in this regard. "I also held a meeting with the vice chancellor where the university proctor was present," he said.

Contacted, VC ASM Maksud Kamal said they will hold a meeting with the university administration in this regard today and take a decision.