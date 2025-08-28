‘Allah, heal my father’: A child’s last prayer and a family’s plea for justice

Tanvir, 8, died at DMCH after losing all four limbs; parents allege a misdiagnosis in Bhola

Eight-year-old Md Tanvir, from Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola, died in the early hours of August 23 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after a harrowing four-month struggle for his life.

He had already lost all four limbs to severe gangrene, which developed after he was misdiagnosed with dengue by an unqualified health practitioner in Borhanuddin upazila.

His death has left his family devastated and raised urgent questions about healthcare oversight in rural areas.

His father, Md Moslem, a construction worker, recalled the final hours of his son's life with profound grief.

"He kept telling me about the burning pain in his body and difficulty in breathing, asking me again and again to call the doctor," Moslem said.

Despite suffering from a severe, infected abscess on his knee, which made walking and taking the stairs excruciatingly painful, he managed to summon doctors throughout the night, offering brief moments of relief.

"Around one o'clock that night, Tanvir asked me to call the doctor once more," Moslem continued, his voice breaking.

"He promised that he would pray for me if I did. After the doctor came and checked him, Tanvir prayed aloud: 'Allah, my father has sold all our land and property and taken on so much debt for my treatment. He is suffering greatly from a wound on his leg. Please heal my father.'

"Even in his final hours, Tanvir's prayer was for me rather than himself. I told him, money can be earned again -- I only wanted him to survive," the bereaved father recalled.

Following Tanvir's death, Moslem has called for justice, urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

"I want strict action so that no other child goes through what Tanvir endured," he said.

The ordeal began on April 22, when Tanvir developed a fever. Moslem first took him to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where staff said the doctor would be delayed.

Md Akib Ullah, owner of the medicine store Akib Medical Hall next to the health complex gate, told Moslem that he had a doctor who could treat Tanvir. Akib then called Md Shafiqul Islam, a sub-assistant community medical officer (SACMO) at the health complex, who examined the boy.

Shafiqul prescribed a few tests and asked Moslem to have them done at Ahsania Services, a facility in which Akib is a shareholder. After reviewing the results, he diagnosed Tanvir with dengue and administered four injections over roughly two to two-and-a-half hours, according to Moslem.

"Within minutes, red, rash-like spots appeared on Tanvir's body, and he complained of severe burning," Moslem said. Akib reportedly downplayed the reaction, saying it was an allergy, and assured him it was normal, instructing him to take the child home.

Tanvir's condition, however, deteriorated rapidly. The skin on all four of his limbs turned black and blistered, and he became critically ill. He was first admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where doctors described his condition as "critical". He was then referred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, and ultimately taken to Dhaka for advanced care in an ICU.

In Dhaka, Tanvir was admitted to a private hospital for around ten days, later transferred to Dhaka Shishu Hospital, and eventually to DMCH.

According to Dr SMG Saklayen, professor and head of Vascular Surgery at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital, who oversaw Tanvir's treatment, the boy had a serious infection called "meningococcal meningitis". This caused septic shock (a life-threatening condition that happens when blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level after an infection) and severe gangrene in his fingers and toes, leading to partial amputation of all four limbs.

During the four-month ordeal, Moslem sold land worth approximately Tk 1.3 million and borrowed heavily to cover treatment costs. "I spent everything just to save him," he said.

Tanvir's mother, Mst Mitu, filed a case on July 15, accusing Shafiqul and Akib of wrongdoing.

Borhanuddin Police Station's Sub-Inspector Md Abdul Gaffar Hossain, the investigation officer of the case, confirmed both men have been named as accused.

"Following Tanvir's death, we arrested Shafiqul, who is currently in custody. Although we requested a five-day remand, the court did not permit it. Akib is currently out on bail from the High Court," he said.

"Further investigation will continue once we receive the medical report from Dhaka," said Borhanuddin Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Siddikur Rahman.