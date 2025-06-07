All waste in Dhaka to be cleared by tonight: Adviser Asif Mahmud

Sacrificial animal waste from Dhaka north and south city corporations will be removed by tonight, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said this afternoon.

Speaking to reporters at an event, Asif Mahmud also said, "The corporations have set a specific timeline for the cleanup, and we hope they will complete the work within that period. With the tireless efforts of sanitation workers, we aim to present city dwellers with a clean and hygienic environment."

Responding to questions from journalists, he added that the DNCC arranged special meals for the workers. Additionally, the Ministry of Local Government will provide special incentives for their dedicated service.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said that this year, the north city corporation has prepared to dispose of approximately 20,000 tonnes of sacrificial waste. The operation will continue for three days.

"We expect to clear about 80 percent of the sacrificial waste within the first day," he added.

The administrator also noted that waste removal began early in the morning, primarily targeting the leftovers from cattle markets. By 12:00pm today, about 5,500 tonnes of waste had already been transported to the Aminbazar landfill.

According to the DNCC sources, a total of 10,431 sanitation workers have been deployed this year to handle the Eid waste cleanup in Dhaka north city. Around 850 vehicles, including heavy machinery and trucks, are being used to transport waste to the Aminbazar permanent disposal center.