All Things RAMADAN

With Ramadan arriving yesterday, Chawkbazar was buzzing with people congregating for its iftar items. Perhaps no other item is as famous as “Boro Baper Polay Khay”, a historic delight tied to the legacy of Old Dhaka. The item sells for Tk 800 per kg. The market also has a host of other delicacies like beef and chicken roasts, mutton and chicken cutlet, keema roll, and various kebabs including Suti, Jali, Irani, and Tika. Photo: Anisur Rahman