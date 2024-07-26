All saboteurs to be brought to book

Says home minister

Terming the nationwide arson and violence centring the quota reform protests shocking, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said every person behind the attacks will be identified and brought to book.

"It's a reminder of past tragedies in the country. The nation is stunned and surprised," he said, adding that all the attacks were carried out by a vested group in a pre-planned manner but law enforcers successfully thwarted their efforts.

The ongoing operation against the saboteurs will continue until all of them are identified, he said while addressing a meeting with law enforcement members and local representatives, arranged at Rangpur Shilpakala Academy.

The minister warned local Awami League leaders and activists to stay alert to foil any kind of anti-state activity.

He further pointed out the weakness of ruling party leaders and activists behind their failure to stop the anarchy and destruction carried out by miscreants.

At the meeting, Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Chowdhury Mobassher Hasan briefed the home minister on the damages worth nearly Tk 10.75 crore sustained in Rangpur during the unrest.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, lawmaker and former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, and high-ranking officials from the police, Rapid Action Battalion, and Border Guard Bangladesh were also present at the meeting.