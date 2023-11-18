All parties must stop polls centric violence

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said all parties will have to demonstrate willingness and sincerity to stop violence, noting that the election-centric violence is in a declining trend.

"We will not allow anyone to obstruct the polls. We hope all parties will demonstrate sincerity and willingness to stop violence," he told reporters after attending an event in the capital.

Momen said the BNP in the name of peaceful rally attacked innocent people and destroyed properties and set vehicles on fire.

"Their [BNP] key aim was to carry out arson attacks and destruction of properties," Momen said.

Describing Awami League as a pro-election political party, he hoped that BNP will earn maturity and walk towards polls avoiding violence.

"We want to see a model election," he said.

Responding to a question, Momen said the US wants a free and fair election and Bangladesh has a similar commitment.

He said there are US comments every day on Bangladesh's domestic issues as some Bangladeshis forcibly try to involve the US officials in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.