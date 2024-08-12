Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 01:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 02:57 PM

Bangladesh

All necessary security during Janmashtami: Sakhawat

File photo

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retired) Sakhawat Hossain today said all necessary security will be provided during the upcoming Janmashtami celebrations of the Hindu community.

He also said he would recommend a three-day public holiday for Durga Puja, the biggest celebration of the community in Bangladesh, to the advisory council.

Janmashtami, the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on August 26 this year.

 

|বাংলাদেশ

ডিজিএফআই এর নতুন মহাপরিচালক মেজর জেনারেল মো. ফয়জুর রহমান

প্রতিরক্ষা গোয়েন্দা মহাপরিদপ্তরের (ডিজিএফআই) মহাপরিচালক, মিলিটারি ইনস্টিটিউট অব সায়েন্স অ্যান্ড টেকনোলজির (এমআইএসটি) কমান্ড্যান্ট ও আনসার ভিডিপির মহাপরিচালক পদে তিন জনকে নতুন নিয়োগ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্গাপূজার ছুটি ৩ দিন করতে সুপারিশ করা হবে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification