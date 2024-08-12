All necessary security during Janmashtami: Sakhawat

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retired) Sakhawat Hossain today said all necessary security will be provided during the upcoming Janmashtami celebrations of the Hindu community.

He also said he would recommend a three-day public holiday for Durga Puja, the biggest celebration of the community in Bangladesh, to the advisory council.

Janmashtami, the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on August 26 this year.