Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:31 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:33 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

All National University exams scheduled for today postponed

Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:31 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:33 AM
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:31 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:33 AM

As the interim government has declared a national day of mourning following the plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, all examinations scheduled to be held under the National University today (July 22) have been postponed.

The schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced later, while the dates and times of other examinations will remain unchanged.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, acting director of the Public Relations Department of the National University, confirmed the information to The Daily Star in the morning.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করলে এই ধরনের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হতো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

‘সরকার যদি দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করতো, তাহলে আসলে এই পরিস্থিতিটা হতো না,’ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

জনবহুল ঢাকার আকাশে সামরিক বিমানের প্রশিক্ষণ কতটা যৌক্তিক?

৪৯ মিনিট আগে