All National University exams scheduled for today postponed

As the interim government has declared a national day of mourning following the plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, all examinations scheduled to be held under the National University today (July 22) have been postponed.

The schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced later, while the dates and times of other examinations will remain unchanged.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, acting director of the Public Relations Department of the National University, confirmed the information to The Daily Star in the morning.