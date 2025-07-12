All involved in Mitford murder will be brought to justice: home adviser

Describing the killing of a businessman in Old Dhaka as a "very distressing incident", Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today called on all segments of society to work together to curb the rising trend of intolerance and vigilante justice.

He made the remarks while briefing journalists after inspecting the housing and living conditions of law enforcers at police mill barracks area in Dhaka.

Calling the incident "unthinkable in any civilised nation," the adviser said, "We have already brought five individuals under the purview of the law. One was arrested last night, while two were earlier detained by Rab with weapons, and two others were held by the metropolitan police."

"Our detective teams are working on the ground, and we are committed to ensuring that all those responsible are brought to justice," he added.

Addressing the broader issue, Jahangir Alam said, "We have become increasingly intolerant. Even minor incidents are provoking extreme reactions. This is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement — teachers, parents, university faculties, doctors, and all segments of society must step up," he said.

He said law enforcement took immediate action and rejected claims of indifference.

"If law enforcers had been inactive, these arrests wouldn't have happened within two days," he said, citing other recent examples — including the swift legal action over a bomb hoax on a Kathmandu-bound plane and a separate incident in Chandpur — as evidence of proactive law enforcement," he added.

"We are not sitting idle. In some cases, there may be brief delays, but action is taken immediately once information is verified. We are also receiving support from the media, which we hope will continue," he said.

Asked about public frustration over delayed justice, the adviser said, "Ensuring trial is not within my jurisdiction. My responsibility is to hand over the accused to the law; it is the judiciary's role to deliver punishment."

He urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and to inform law enforcement immediately in the event of any incident.

Visiting police barracks

The home adviser accompanied by the inspector general of police to inspect visited the police mill barracks in Dhaka to inspect the living conditions, food quality, and sanitation facilities of police personnel.

"We came here to see their accommodation, food, and field arrangements. Compared to other stations, the living conditions here are better. The food served in the canteen and the washroom facilities are also quite good," he said.

On the question of food quality, Jahangir Alam said all police personnel across the country receive the same ration.

"As with home cooking, the quality of food often depends on the cook," he said. "The government allocates sufficient resources to ensure nutritious meals for those engaged in physically demanding duties."

Election Preparations

The adviser added that a training programme for police personnel is being planned ahead of the upcoming national election.

"The election date will be announced by the Election Commission, not by us. However, we aim to complete all our preparatory work by December," he said.

Jahangir Alam stressed that maintaining discipline and curbing mob violence is essential in the lead-up to the polls, urging all citizens and institutions to actively promote tolerance and respect for the rule of law.