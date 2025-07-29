All govt primary headteachers set for pay upgrade

Ministry approves 10th-grade scale for them

All headteachers at government primary schools across the country will soon be upgraded to the long-demanded 10th-grade pay scale.

The finance ministry has already approved the proposal and sent a letter to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to take necessary steps, a top official of the Finance Division confirmed to The Daily Star yesterday.

The official said implementing the new pay scale will require an additional Tk 453 crore annually. There are currently 65,502 headteacher posts across the country, of which around 31,000 are filled, he added.

Meanwhile, the primary and mass education ministry in a press release last night confirmed the development.

This decision fulfils the long-standing expectations of primary school headteachers, it said, adding that the initiative will ensure their financial security and reinforce their social dignity.

Headteachers have long been demanding a pay upgrade from the 11th to the 10th grade. Due to inaction, 45 teachers filed a writ petition with the High Court, which ruled in their favour and directed the authorities to upgrade their salaries.

Following the verdict, the finance ministry agreed to implement the ruling. On July 3, the Directorate of Primary Education issued an office order granting 10th-grade salaries to the 45 petitioners. The order also mentioned that the case of other headteachers was under active government review.

ASSISTANT TEACHERS DEMAND GRADE 11

Assistant teachers, now officially titled "teachers", have also been demanding 11th-grade pay for years. However, a recent proposal by the consultation committee recommended placing them in the 12th grade and introducing a new post titled "assistant headteacher".

Teachers rejected the proposal and have since staged several protests.

Earlier, on February 10, a government-appointed advisory committee to improve primary and non-formal education suggested that new teachers start at Grade 12, be confirmed after two years, and be promoted to senior teacher at Grade 11 after two more years.

Headteachers should be placed in the Grade 10 pay scale and appointed through promotion, the committee recommended.