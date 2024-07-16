All freedom fighters deserve respect, regardless of party affiliation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today emphasised the need to accord the highest respect to valiant freedom fighters, regardless of their political affiliations, during a programme marking the distribution of Prime Minister Fellowship 2024-25 at her office.

"Freedom fighters should always be remembered and respected for their sacrifice," she said.

"Abandoning the dream of their own life, leaving behind their families, parents and everything, they joined the war with whatever they had, responding to the call of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she added.

Hasina acknowledged that some freedom fighters may not support her party or have moved to other parties.

"Wherever they go, it doesn't matter to me. It is important to me that they sacrificed everything, their lives, their blood and many were maimed to make this country free and victorious," the PM said.

The prime minister also mentioned that freedom fighters defeated the enemy and brought victory.

"So in that case, I think, their honour will be the highest.

"Many freedom fighters might disagree with my opinions or my party, but they are still respected. We want the people of this country to give them the honour they deserve," she added.

The prime minister reflected on past neglect of freedom fighters and noted that her administration has provided extensive support to ensure they can proudly identify as freedom fighters.

Hasina said that the father of the nation wanted to build a society free from exploitation. He wanted to create a hunger-free, poverty-free society.

"We are committed to ensuring that no one in our society, including minorities, differently-abled individuals, and autistic persons, is neglected," the PM said.

"We are paying special attention to ensure that they get all the facilities of the society, that they do not fall behind," she added.