All diplomatic passports to be scrapped

Ex-ministers and MPs, their families won’t be able to use those

The government has decided to cancel all diplomatic (red) passports, including those allocated for former ministers and members of parliament.

It has already started the process of taking necessary steps in this regard, said Md Mashiur Rahman, senior secretary of the home ministry's Security Service Division.

A discussion was held recently at the ministry in this regard, and an order will be issued within the shortest time.

"We have already directed the Department of Immigration and Passports in this regard. They already started the process and hopefully, the order will be issued soon," the secretary told The Daily Star yesterday.

The move comes over two weeks after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

Along with MPs, their family members also carry diplomatic passports.

Asked about cancelling those passports, the senior secretary said, "As we are cancelling the diplomatic passports of the primary passport holders, automatically their family members' passports will also be cancelled.

"If anyone [holding a diplomatic passport] wants to take a new passport, the person has to surrender the diplomatic passport first and then an ordinary passport will be issued as per law," he added.

Home ministry sources said once the red passports are cancelled, former ministers and MPs who have been accused in criminal cases or have been arrested may have to go through a legal process to get ordinary passports.

In that case, they can apply for a general passport only after getting a court order.

Along with the MPs, the officials of Bangladeshi missions abroad also get red passports. Those with red passports do not need a visa to travel abroad. They get a visa on arrival after landing in a particular country. Red passports or diplomatic passports are red in all countries.

Once the cancellation order is issued, former MPs or ministers who are currently abroad have to surrender their red passports to the DIP office in the respective countries or after coming back to Bangladesh.

According to ministry sources, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was a red passport holder. In the face of a mass uprising against her government, Hasina took refuge in India on August 5 after the fall of the government.

Several former ministers and MPs of the AL government have already been arrested. Some fled abroad before the fall of Hasina's government to avoid arrest.

However, there were no reports of anyone fleeing abroad after the fall.

Many former ministers and MPs are still hiding in the country, and law enforcement agencies are conducting drives to arrest them as over two dozen cases have already been filed against them.

According to the passport department, the ministers and MPs get diplomatic passports for five years of the tenure of parliament after the formation of a new government.

When the term of parliament ends, the validity of the passport also expires.