All cases filed to quell protests will be withdrawn

Law ministry decides, sets up hotline for victims

The interim government has said it would withdraw all cases filed with the intention of suppressing the recent mass uprising of students and the people, which resulted in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government last week.

The decision was made during a meeting between law adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and law ministry officials at the ministry's conference room yesterday, according to a press statement.

The ministry has decided to take steps within three working days to withdraw all the cases filed between July 1 and August 5 against innocent protesters.

Arrangements will be made within the next three working days to release juveniles from correctional facilities who were arrested in cases filed to harass them.

Additionally, through the Law and Justice Division's hotline number, 16430, the ministry will offer support to those who have been the victims of false cases.

During the meeting, the ministry also decided to swiftly hold trials against those involved in the killings during the protests.

The ministry said it would also take steps to withdraw the cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cyber Security Act.

Members of law enforcement and the paramilitary force had opened fire on protesters, a large number of whom were later sued.

More than 400 people, including students and police personnel, were killed in the violence centring the student protest that later turned into an anti-government movement.

On August 5, President Mohammed Shahabuddin in a televised address to the nation said that all the prisoners, including those detained in various false cases during the student movement, will be released.

The next day, at least a total of 2,400 people, including several top leaders of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, secured bail in the cases filed with different police stations in the capital over the violence centring the quota reform protests.

According to the court records, over 270 cases were lodged with 39 police stations in the city between July 16 and August 4. The complainants in most cases were police personnel.

The charges in the cases include illegal gathering, rioting, assaulting law enforcers, damaging assets, and arson.

According to the police sources, at least 10,134 people, including students, members of BNP and Jamaat-Shibir, were arrested in 872 cases filed in the capital and 51 districts from July 18-30.