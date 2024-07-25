All BRTA services remain halted

Officials use makeshift tents at BRTA, Setu Bhaban following arson attack

A temporary office has been set up at the parking space of Setu Bhaban in the capital’s Mohakhali yesterday. Several burnt vehicles were seen there. Agitators damaged and torched vehicles, and several floors of the building during clashes with law enforcers on July 18. Photo: Rashed Shumon

All kinds of BRTA services, including the issuance of vehicle registrations and driving licences, are suspended across the country after the entire electricity system of BRTA headquarters was damaged during the recent unrest.

The headquarters of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority in the capital's Banani area, which housed the data server necessary to provide these services, was torched and vandalised by miscreants on July 18.

"All of our services are suspended across the country and will remain so until the operation of data server can be resumed," BRTA Chairman Gautam Chandra Pal told The Daily Star yesterday.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

He could not tell when the services can be resumed.

BRTA provides over 50 types of services, mostly through online, from its 70 circle offices across the country, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials of BRTA, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) and Bridges Division yesterday carried out some activities at makeshift offices built under tents.

Miscreants torched and vandalised the Setu Bhaban, which housed the office of BBA and Bridges Division, beside the BRTA headquarters, on July 18.

The BRTA chairman said apart from the damages to vehicles and other things, miscreants have entirely damaged the electricity system of the building.

"So, we have built a makeshift office using two tents on the office premises to carry out some urgent work. The committee formed to assess the damages also carried out their works from there," he said.

A similar scenario was found on the Setu Bhaban premises. Officials were seen sitting under the tents, with two banners -- one in English and another in Bangla -- which read "Temporary office of Bridges Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority."

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader visited both offices yesterday and talked with the officials there.

According to the ministry officials, miscreants burnt down at least 55 vehicles on the premises of Setu Bhaban, of which 32 were SUVs, nine pickups, one coaster, seven microbuses, and five motorcycles. One ambulance was burnt down outside its premises.

Almost everything, including computers and many important documents, on the ground and the first floors of the building was burnt down, said an official.

Meanwhile, 12 vehicles were burnt down at BRTA headquarters. Miscreants also set fire to one to fifth floors of the building, he said.

They have damaged the water supply line of the building and AC and generator in the control room, alongside computers and other equipment, the official added.