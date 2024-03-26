All 9 bodies recovered

The Fire Service and Civil Defence yesterday officially ended the rescue operation after recovering all nine bodies of missing passengers of a trawler which capsized in Meghna river four days back.

Earlier in the morning, divers of the fire service recovered the bodies of remaining three persons, said Mohammad Enamul Haque, who led the rescue operation.

A total nine bodies have been recovered in the four-day joint operation by River Police, BIWTA and Fire Service, said KM Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Bhairab River Police unit.

All the bodies have been handed over to families. A case was filed in connection with the incident on Sunday accusing two persons.