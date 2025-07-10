All 8 accused remanded over Muradnagar triple murder

A Cumilla court yesterday placed all eight accused in the Muradnagar triple murder case on three-day remands.

Judge Mominul Haque of Cumilla's Cognisance Court-11 passed the order in the afternoon.

The eight accused are Sabir Ahmed, 48, Nazim Uddin Babul, 56, Bacchu Mia, 55, Rabiul Awal, 55, Dulal, 45, Atikur Rahman, 42, Bayez Master, 43, and Akash, 24.

They were all present during the hearing, confirmed Sadekur Rahman, inspector of the court.

The incident occurred on July 3 when a mob, allegedly led by local Union Parishad Chairman Shimul Billal, attacked the home of a woman named Roksana Akter Rubi. Rubi, along with her daughter Taspiya Jonaki and her son Russel, were brutally beaten and hacked to death. Roksana's eldest daughter Rikta Akhter filed the murder case with the local police station on July 4, naming 38 individuals and listing 20-25 unidentified others. Shimul Billal, chairman of Akubpur Union Parishad, was named as the prime accused.