All 4 members of family found dead in Brahmanbaria home

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 28, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 01:15 PM

Police today recovered the bodies of all four members of a family from their house in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Mia, 33, his wife Jannat Akhter, 25, their daughters Faria Akhter, 4, and Fahima Akhter, 2.

All four were found hanging inside the home, said Nabinagar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sirajul Islam.

"Police recovered the bodies from their house in Bijoypara area around 10:30am after being informed by locals. The exact cause of their deaths could not be ascertained immediately."

Describing the deaths as mysterious, he said police are trying to find the reason behind the incident.

The bodies were sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Related topic:
tragic deathfamily death
