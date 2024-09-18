Ali Riaz replaces Shahdeen Malik as head of Constitutional Reform Commission

Cabinet Division issues circular about the change

The government today named Professor Ali Riaz as head of the Constitutional Reform Commission, replacing Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik.

The Cabinet Division circular issued in this regard did not cite any reason for the change.

Ali Riaz, a Bangladeshi-American, is a distinguished professor of political science at Illinois State University, US.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in his address to the nation on September 11 announced formation of six commissions to reform the judiciary, election system, administration, police, Anti-Corruption Commission, and the constitution. He also announced the chiefs of the commissions.

The following day, the government issued a circular and Shahdeen Malik, a Supreme Court lawyer, was mentioned as the chief of the Constitutional Reform Commission, reads today's circular.

The Cabinet Division today issued the circular as per the directive of the chief adviser of the interim government, it mentioned.