Ali Imam Majumder special assistant to chief adviser

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder has been appointed as the special assistant to Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus.

A circular of his appointment was issued yesterday evening.

He will enjoy the status of an adviser.

Ali Imam Majumder confirmed the matter to The Daily Star last night.

He is the first such appointment since Yunus-led interim government took charge on August 8, four days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.