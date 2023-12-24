Ali Azzam reelected chairman of Eastern University

Mohammad Ali Azzam, an educationist, social worker, and business-man, has been reelected as the chairman of the Eastern University Foundation, and Board of Trustees of Eastern University.

The election was held at the 185th meeting at 11:00am yesterday, said a press release.

Earlier, Ali Azzam served as the treasurer of Eastern University Foundation, chairman of the Admission Committee and the Disciplinary Committee of the university.

He is also involved with various educational and religious institutions and social organisations.

Azzam, a lifelong donor member of Shajhanpur Islamia High School, is the chairman of Jamila-Latif Foundation.

Azzam is also the owner of M/s Fatema Steel Corporation and the managing director of Al Jamil Properties Limited.

Eastern University Vice Chancellor Prof Shahid Akhtar Hossain and other officials were present on the occasion.