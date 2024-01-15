Algerian president congratulates PM Hasina on election win

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

He also wished her success in carrying out the duties of the new mandate.

The Algerian president renewed his invitation to the PM to make an official visit to Algeria.

"I would like to express on this occasion my constant readiness to continue working towards consolidating our ties of friendship and solidarity, as well as raising the level of our relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation, so as to serve both countries' interests," he said in a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina.