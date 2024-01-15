Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 15, 2024 01:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 01:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Algerian president congratulates PM Hasina on election win

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 15, 2024 01:25 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 01:29 PM
Sheikh Hasina and Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

He also wished her success in carrying out the duties of the new mandate.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Algerian president renewed his invitation to the PM to make an official visit to Algeria.

"I would like to express on this occasion my constant readiness to continue working towards consolidating our ties of friendship and solidarity, as well as raising the level of our relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation, so as to serve both countries' interests," he said in a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

২২২ কোটি টাকা পাচার মামলায় স্থায়ী জামিন পেলেন সম্রাট

সম্রাটের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ গঠনের শুনানি পিছিয়ে ৫ মার্চ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

১ বছরে হ্যান্ডসেটের স্থানীয় উৎপাদন কমেছে ২৬ শতাংশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X