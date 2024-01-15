Alesha Mart chairman sent to jail

E-commerce platform Alesha Mart Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikdar was sent to jail yesterday, a day after he was arrested from Banani in Dhaka on the charges of cheque fraud.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Rifat Rahman Shamim said Manjurul is a warranted accused in more than 100 cases.

Police produced him before a Dhaka court yesterday as a warranted accused in nine cases over cheque fraud. There is also a money laundering case against him.

According to an investigation of the Criminal Investigation Department, Alesha Mart chairman Manjurul and three others have laundered Tk 421 crore.

After the primary investigation, a CID assistant police superintendent from financial crime unit lodged a money laundering case against one Abul Kashem, Manjurul and his wife Sadia Chowdhury, and the owner of SK Traders Al Mamun with Banani Police Station on May 31, 2023, over the money laundering allegation.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in last June imposed a bar on Manjurul from travelling abroad in the money laundering case.