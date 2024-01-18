Bangladesh
Star Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Alamgir Haider passes away

Star Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Syed Alamgir Haider, former general manager of Triune Group, passed away on January 16. He was 63.

Haider was involved in various events and activations of Triune Group and The Bangladesh Monitor for over the last two decades and played a role in organising Dhaka Travel Mart since 2002.

He served as District Rotaract Representative and later president of Rotary Club of Dilkusha.

Alamgir Haider was buried at Kalshi graveyard, Mirpur after a namaz-e-janaza.

The management of Bangladesh Monitor expressed condolence at the death and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

push notification